Fans remember legendary Billy Cannon

BATON ROUGE - LSU fans across the country are remembering the life and legacy of Billy Cannon.

“He was wonderful as a football player,” said Bob Margan.

“He was a household name, he was good, he was the best,” added Kenneth Doyle.

Cannon’s football skills weren't just known in Baton Rouge, but nation-wide.

“To me he was a high adrenaline player. I love his quickness, his agility, his thought process,” said Randy Hanson, who lives in Seattle. “It sucks, I hate to use that word, but it sucks to hear of someone's great contributions and then their passing.”

One of Cannon’s most well-known contributions is an 89-yard run during a home game against Ole Miss on Halloween night in 1959.

“He got so excited when Billy Cannon made that run,” said Argiro Margan, referring to her husband, Bob. The two were one of the lucky ones to see the run in person being part of the school’s pep squad.

“[Bob] grabbed both my arms and screamed and actually bruised me,” laughed Argiro. “It was marvelous to beat Ole Miss, like it would be to beat Alabama today!”

From then on, many say college football was forever changed.

“He helped grow the game into what it is today,” said Blaine McCorkle, who played on the LSU football team from 1995 to 1998. McCorkle says every player looked up to Cannon.

“I remember the first time I met him was at the Spring game. He said ‘if I get loose, don't tackle me!’ I was star struck,” said McCorkle. “He was probably in his 60’s then and I had no shot at tackling himl, because he was Billy Cannon. That was a great honor for me and a memory I'll have for the rest of my life.”

While the news of his loss is saddening, it’s obvious everyone’s admiration of the legend will keep his legacy alive.