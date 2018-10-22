Latest Weather Blog
Fans propose 'whiteout' for LSU, Alabama game amid controversial Devin White suspension
BATON ROUGE - Some fans are proposing the idea of a 'whiteout game' when the Tigers take on the Tide in two weeks without their star linebacker Devin White.
White has been suspended for the first half of the game against Alabama after a controversial targeting call was made as he attempted to sack Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.
Both Tigers fans and non-Tiger fans spoke out on social media, expressing their frustration over the call. Accompanying many of the posts is the hashtag #FreeDevinWhite.
Now, fans are suggesting a whiteout game on November 3 to show support for the suspended Tiger. This simply means attendees would wear white in Death Valley, instead of the beloved purple and gold colors.
Quick idea to consider... ALL WHITE OUT! Can we get the idea out to Tigah nation to White out Tiger Stadium against Bama in honor of the heart of Devin White? Albino tigers are rare! So is this game... Stay hungry! Stay humble! Geaux White!— Logan LeCompte (@logan_lecompte) October 22, 2018
Let's WHITE OUT Tiger Stadium on November 3rd for Devin White! Retweet this to pass the word on. pic.twitter.com/6twrq8xF5J— Joey Domingue (@FightForLSU) October 22, 2018
@rtheriot7 “White Out for Devin White” a movement is starting. Need ur help. Spread the word & encourage involvement. Wear White to the Bama game. Maybe the ath. dept can get white towels. You have a wide audience, please help!— Robbie White (@RobbieWhiteLSU) October 21, 2018
