74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fans propose 'whiteout' for LSU, Alabama game amid controversial Devin White suspension

1 hour 25 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 October 22, 2018 2:11 PM October 22, 2018 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: ESPN

BATON ROUGE - Some fans are proposing the idea of a 'whiteout game' when the Tigers take on the Tide in two weeks without their star linebacker Devin White.

White has been suspended for the first half of the game against Alabama after a controversial targeting call was made as he attempted to sack Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.

Both Tigers fans and non-Tiger fans spoke out on social media, expressing their frustration over the call. Accompanying many of the posts is the hashtag #FreeDevinWhite.

Now, fans are suggesting a whiteout game on November 3 to show support for the suspended Tiger. This simply means attendees would wear white in Death Valley, instead of the beloved purple and gold colors.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days