83°
Latest Weather Blog
Fans linked to LSU team aid stricken man during CWS game
OMAHA - Two people with ties to the Louisiana State University baseball team aided a man who lost consciousness during the LSU-Florida game at the College World Series in Omaha.
Dr. Jerry Poché and Jimmy Roy were alerted to the slumping man in the sixth inning Monday night. Poché gave the man chest compressions, and Roy performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim McCaw said Tuesday that fire medics took the 87-year-old man to Nebraska Medical Center. McCaw didn't have the man's name.
Roy told The Advocate newspaper of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that the man "didn't have a pulse, and me and Doc brought him back."
Roy's son is Travis Roy, LSU strength and conditioning coach. Poché's son is pitcher Jared Poché, who's scheduled to start Tuesday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Sheriff's office admits to mistake after not sending rape kit...
-
Tired of sifting through multiple mortgage company requests
-
Central residents tired of flooding; drainage clean-up to begin July 10
-
Woman accused in murder of molester takes plea deal
-
Area ice cream shop fires employees after tirade aimed at sheriff's deputies