Fans flock to Flambeau Fest despite storm concerns

GONZALES - County music band A Thousand Horses hit the stage at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center Sunday, kicking off the first ever Flambeau Festival.

Hurricane Nate forced officials to cancel the first day of the county music festival. But Saturday's headliner, Sam Hunt, was added to Sunday's line-up with Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams, Jr.

"We were a little disappointed. But I don't live in hurricane country, so that's what they needed to do," Debbie Howard of Shreveport said.

Organizers announced the new festival after the long-time Bayou Country Super Festival at Tiger Stadium decided to leave the area.

Some believe this concert is a good replacement.

"I think this is going to pan out a little better. I like the area right here, I like the festivities going on. I think it's going to be great," Michael Bayham of Denham Springs said.

And law enforcement also made some last minute changes after the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

"Monday we woke up, re-hashed our plan, added some protective measure and made sure we had a good medical plan," Chief Deputy Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Extra officers were brought in and all attendees were scanned with metal detectors. Additionally, all carrying items were checked by hand.

But what happened in Las Vegas was the last thing on the minds of these concert goers.

"We're in South Louisiana, everybody's got guns. I don't believe people come to concerts around here in our hometown to do anything like that," Bayham said.