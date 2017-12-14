38°
Fans expected in full force for 'The Last Jedi' premiere

BATON ROUGE - Christmas is coming early for some Star War fans.

"The Last Jedi" is coming to theatres today. It's the eighth installment in the series and expected to break the records set by episode seven.

WBRZ will be covering the excitement live tonight as fans of The Republic and The Empire line up to be first to see the film.

AMC Baton Rouge 16 here in Baton Rouge is holding a fan event at 6 p.m. before the first showing at seven.

