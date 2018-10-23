Fans complete GoFundMe goal to put billboard in Alabama for #FreeDevinWhite

The support for LSU linebacker Devin White has continued well into the work week. After being penalized for a questionable targeting call against Mississippi State, the defensive leader will miss the first half of LSU's next game, which happens to be against Alabama.

Furthering the protest of the call, Tiger fans have pooled their money together to put up a billboard near the SEC Headquarters in Birmingham, Al. The GoFundMe, created by "Edward H," has surpassed its goal of $4,150. At the time of this post, more than $5,000 has been raised for the #FreeDevinWhite statement.

The post goes on to say a billboard in downtown Birmingham will cost $2,305 and placing another on I-65 would be another $1,845.

"We'll fund as many billboards as possible, with any excess funding going as a donation toward the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, in honor of Devin's love of horses," Edward H. writes.

Fans have also proposed a whiteout for the Nov. 3 game. Some have asked LSU Athletics to appeal the decision. LSU Alumnus James Carville even went as far as suggesting the call could be a conspiracy from the SEC.

This is the second GoFundMe campaign to appear in connection to LSU football in two weeks. The first was created by Congressman Garret Graves after the school was fined for fans rushing the field following the win over then-No. 2 Georgia.