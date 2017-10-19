Fans' Choice Winner Week 7: Cameron Dumas

Baton Rouge, LA - "I love the roar of the sidelines and the team making big plays"

The Knights' Cameron Dumas put on a show making those big plays against Port Allen, grabbing three interceptions including this 95-yard pick-6, his 8th INT on the year, to lead Episcopal to a 55-27 comeback win over Port Allen.

"Friday night we were down 21-7 and we needed some momentum and Cam was a big part of that." Says his head coach Travis Bourgeois, "And over the year, Cam is doing a really good job of having those instincts of knowing how quick he can react to the ball and the quarterback's arm, with this being his second 3-interception game of the year."

"Mainly I am just patient, I'm small, so they don't really see me. I just bait the quarterback. I come out of nowhere and make the plays."

The crazy thing about Cam's breakout senior season that he didn't play football here at Episcopal until last year. Now he's a three-sport athlete also playing basketball and running track while becoming a leader on this defense.

"It's kind of bittersweet. I realized what I could do and I was sad I realized it so late. But my freinds,they just told me we need your leadership and hard work and athlecism in the secodary to make some plays."

"Cam's the guy who when we do sprints he's finishing first. He's a guy who doesn't want to lose. He's always had great instinct and athleticism and now he's bringing some leadership to the table as well."

Leadership the Knights hope leads them to a District 8-2A title.