Fans' Choice Award Winner 2018: Week 9 - Richard Davis

East Feliciana needed every bit of what they got from Richard Davis on Friday.

The wide out scored two long touchdowns in the first half against Episcopal and sealed the game late with his second interception of the night that ended a 23-point Episcopal rally.

"It was one of the greatest games Ive had,"said Davis. "I've never scored that many in one game."

originally a running back, Davis was asked to make the shift to wide out in high school as a way to take advantage of his special speed.

" He's probably about a 48 quarter miler and we just see speed. He has good length," said head coach Cedric Anderson. "He does a good job running those routes. When his number is called and he knows he is going to get the ball, he does a very good job and goes that extra mile to make sure he comes down with it."

As a senior, Richard is one of the leaders on this team.

Although not very vocal, his lead by example attitude brings an extra edge to this team and sets the pace for everybody else.

"He's a person of few words. Very humble. He just goes out, makes plays and expects to make that play," said Anderson. "With that it is just in his personality, but his performance spoke volumes on last Friday."

Following graduation Richard hopes to play football at the next level, but if that doesn't work out, earning a scholarship in track is something he is also pursuing.