Fans' Choice Award Winner 2018: Week 6- Derek Stingley Jr.

BATON ROUGE- Number one overall commit recruit and LSU commit Derek Stingly Jr. has lived up to the hype, scoring 13 times so far this year in a variety of different ways.

"He makes it look easy. But we say on the sidelines, we can't believe he is doing those things," said Dunham head coach Neil Weiner.

Although Stingley says the ranking is a blessing, he knows the fight to keep title isn't what drives his success

"I don't want to go out there playing and thinking about. 'Oh I have to keep my position. Keep my rankin ,' said Stingley. "That's how people get big headed like that."

Friday against East Feliciana, Stingley only touched the ball 4 times, but finished the day with 3 touchdowns. One rushing, one receiving and a 35-yard passing touchdown.

"It's a high school tradition in JV football games, the varsity guys stick around at half time. They just try to show how far they can throw the football to each other. So a couple weeks ago we watched Derek easily throw the ball 60 yards in the air, so I said 'we need to add that to the playbook.'"

I didn't realize I had scored three different types of ways in the pass game, but when people came up to me, they was like 'You just did a whole bunch today.' That's when it kind of kicks in."

Although Stingley's focus is on this year's team, and enjoying the opportunity he has to contribute in so many different ways, the LSU commit can't help but enjoy watching the success LSU has had so far this season.

"I knew they were going to have a better record than a 6-6 record. I'm not just saying that because I'm committed there," said Stingley. "It's pretty cool to see how they are building up the chemistry and it is coming into play."