Fans' Choice Award Winner 2018: Week 4- Austin Jemison

BATON ROUGE- Senior Episcopal running back Austin Jemison had been battling a ankle injury coming into this season, but after a 261 yard, 5 touchdown game on Friday, Jemison is back to being the explosive player he knows he can be.

"Friday night, we got back to the old Austin that we've seen in the past," said Knights head coach Travis Bourgeois.

"Getting back healthy and being the main option at running back, this was a good game for me to really get into the flow of everything and seeing what it is going to be like week in, and week out," said Jemison.

"He's blessed with talent. He has good speed. He's very explosive and he is strong for a guy that you'd think at the running back position with his speed wouldn't be as strong, but it usually takes more than one guy to bring Austin down," said Bourgeois.

Although Jemison is a big part of this offense and was named captain this season, it is only his second year part of the Episcopal program.

Last year he had the opportunity to get reacclimated to the game he played in middle school, while playing behind other backs. This year he says he enjoys taking advantage of his expanded role.

"I'm a football player. I love getting the ball," said Jemison. "I love playing just because being out there in general, the more I'm out there, the more like I feel like I put us in the best chance we can to succeed."

"By him running the ball with passion, it just makes everyone around him excited," said Bourgeois. "You know that he is just one play away or just one tackle away from taking it the distance"

Jemison came back to football with the idea that he wanted to play at the next level. So far, he has gotten offers from Southeastern, Idaho, and Prairie View A&M and knows if he continues to put up big numbers, the offers will keep rolling in.