Fans' Choice Award Winner 2018: Week 10- Jordan Roberson

After an interception in week one against Baker, Dunham safety Jordan Roberson become one of Dunham's top playmakers on defense after finishing with an interception

Unfortunately, a MCL sprain in week 2 left him and his coaches worried that he wouldn't be able to play out his senior season.

"I know Jordan was really depressed that he couldn't get out there and play," said head coach Neil Weiner. "He was expecting to do big things. We were hoping he would do big things."

" I was making sure I was moving it good. Like everyday doing my exercises to make sure I could get back quick to help my team out," said Roberson.

After weeks of personal training, Jordan returned for the last two weeks of the season and picked up right where he left off with three total interceptions including 2 last week which helped clinch Dunham's second perfect season in school history.

"To be honest, I was just trying to help my team. When I got that second pick, I was just happy to get it because we needed it because we didn't want them to score. We wanted to keep the shutout," said Roberson.

With the number one overall recruit Derek Stingley Jr. locking up the other side of the field, Jordan knew he would be targeted. He says the challenge is something he has grown to enjoy.

"I feel like I'm being targeted because they know the number one overall recruit is locking down that side, so I just get help from my coaches and believe in myself to lock down the other side," said Roberson.

"The good thing with Jordan is we are able to move him around. Sometimes he is playing free safety. Sometimes he is playing corner. Sometimes he is the strong safety. And we do usually put him on the other side from Derek and he's handled that well," said Weiner.

"I have a chip on my shoulder because they always want to try to target me so I just look forward to them throwing it so I can take it," said Roberson.