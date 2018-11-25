75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fan post suggesting FSU coach lynching prompts investigation

37 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 November 25, 2018 3:50 PM November 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Tampa Bay Times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida State University President John Thrasher is calling a fan's social media post depicting football coach Willie Taggart getting lynched "ignorant and despicable."
  
FSU ended a disappointing first season under Taggart with a loss Saturday to in-state rival the University of Florida. Many fans took to social media, expressing their disappointment.
  
But one Facebook post included a meme depicting Taggart, who is black, being lynched, along with the words: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing your rep."
  
In a statement issued Sunday, Thrasher indicated the post is being investigated by the state attorney. Thrasher also said "Coach Taggart has our full support" and is a "respected member of the FSU family."
  
FSU ended its season with a 5-7 record.
  
The Facebook post has been taken down.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days