Famous replica ships 'Nina' and 'Pinta' dock in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Replicas of a pair of very famous ships are docked in Downtown Baton Rouge tonight.

The Nina and the Pinta sailed down the Mississippi River and docked near the USS Kidd around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

The voyage started in Oklahoma by way of the Arkansas and Mississippi River. This ten day sail will end in Biloxi, Mississippi where people can tour both ships.

The ships are built almost exactly the same as Christopher Columbus' original ships.

"The Nina is considered the most historically accurate replica ever constructed. Built without the use of electricity, it took 20 men thirty-two months to construct, and was finished in time to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Columbus' crossing," says Captain Stephen Sanger.

Both ships are used as floating museums to educate children on the caravel explorers used to discover the world.

The ships made their debut on the big screen in the movie "1492 Conquest of Paradise." The film sparked public interest to see the ships, which ultimately started the tour.

Several people on the levee stopped by the pier to marvel at the two ships.

"I think the architecture of it all is really incredible. I don't know exactly how it works, but the sails and everything is just so beautiful," says Madeline Johnson.