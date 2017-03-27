82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Family visiting South Florida hit by truck while walking

March 27, 2017
Source: ABC News
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: The Sun Sentinel

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A pickup truck struck a family of six tourists as they were walking back to their South Florida hotel Sunday night.

The Sun Sentinel reports one woman's leg was severed and a 10-year-old also suffered serious leg injuries. Four people, including the 57-year-old driver, were taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson with Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue says the family was in Florida for a cruise departing from Port Everglades Monday. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or driver.

The family was reportedly walking on a large stretch of grass when the truck crashed into them. The truck then struck a fence and crashed into a light pole.

Investigators are looking at alcohol as a possible factor in the crash.

