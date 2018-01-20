43°
Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

7 hours 21 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, January 19 2018 Jan 19, 2018 January 19, 2018 6:33 PM January 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.
  
His wife and daughter released the results of Petty's autopsy via a statement on his Facebook page Friday night. Dana and Adria Petty say they got the results from the coroner's office earlier in the day that the overdose was caused due to a variety of medications.
  
They say Petty suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain but he was still committed to touring.
  
He had just wrapped up a tour a few days before he died in October at age 66.
