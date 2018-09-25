Family to donate teen's organs following weekend crash

BATON ROUGE - The family of an out-of-town teen has decided to donate the 19-year-old's organs after medical experts determined he would not recover from fatal injuries after being hit by a car.

Blake Cordes was hit near the corner of Nicholson and Ben Hur after midnight Sunday. Social media accounts suggest Cordes attended school outside Baton Rouge and was from the St. Tammany Parish area.

State Police investigated the crash and said the driver who hit Cordes was not impaired, was not at fault and did not receive a ticket.