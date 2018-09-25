83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family to donate teen's organs following weekend crash

2 hours 26 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 September 25, 2018 9:39 AM September 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The family of an out-of-town teen has decided to donate the 19-year-old's organs after medical experts determined he would not recover from fatal injuries after being hit by a car.

Blake Cordes was hit near the corner of Nicholson and Ben Hur after midnight Sunday.  Social media accounts suggest Cordes attended school outside Baton Rouge and was from the St. Tammany Parish area. 

State Police investigated the crash and said the driver who hit Cordes was not impaired, was not at fault and did not receive a ticket.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days