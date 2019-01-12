Family still searching for missing Baker woman

BAKER - A mother of two is still missing after disappearing on her 35th birthday days before the New Year.

Police say, Nahendra Davis dropped off her children at her mother's house in Baton Rouge on December 27th and hasn't been seen since.

The family does not know where Davis was headed, but her white Dodge Challenger was found a few miles away in Baton Rouge near Scenic Highway and 72nd Ave.

Baker police say they don't have any leads about where she might have gone or if anything has happened to her. Those with information should contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 ext. 1.