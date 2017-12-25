42°
Family searching for missing man on Christmas

2 hours 32 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, December 25 2017 Dec 25, 2017 December 25, 2017 8:04 AM December 25, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

DENHAM SPRINGS – The sheriff's department issued a missing persons advisory for a 54-year-old man early Christmas morning.

Mark Baker has not been seen since Christmas Eve. He was last seen at his home on Heritage Drive, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

