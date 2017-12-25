Family searching for missing man on Christmas

DENHAM SPRINGS – The sheriff's department issued a missing persons advisory for a 54-year-old man early Christmas morning.

Mark Baker has not been seen since Christmas Eve. He was last seen at his home on Heritage Drive, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.

