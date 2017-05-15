76°
Family says 2 adults, 5 children died in Ohio house fire

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
AKRON, Ohio - Family members say a couple and their five children died in early morning house fire in Akron.

Relatives identified the victims as 35-year-old Dennis Huggins, 38-year-old Angela Boggs, 14-year-old Jered Boggs, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins, 5-year-old Kyle Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins and 11-month-old Cameron Huggins.

Firefighters found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

Dennis Huggins' 20-year-old son, Tyennys, said he became alarmed when he tried calling family members Monday morning to say he would be dropping by. He says he learned about the fire from a cousin.

