Family says 2 adults, 5 children died in Ohio house fire
AKRON, Ohio - Family members say a couple and their five children died in early morning house fire in Akron.
Relatives identified the victims as 35-year-old Dennis Huggins, 38-year-old Angela Boggs, 14-year-old Jered Boggs, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins, 5-year-old Kyle Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins and 11-month-old Cameron Huggins.
Firefighters found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.
Dennis Huggins' 20-year-old son, Tyennys, said he became alarmed when he tried calling family members Monday morning to say he would be dropping by. He says he learned about the fire from a cousin.
