51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family's 'A Christmas Story' house may become Lego set

1 hour 55 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, December 13 2017 Dec 13, 2017 December 13, 2017 8:41 AM December 13, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Tyler Head Twitter

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A central New York family is campaigning for their carefully crafted recreation of the house from "A Christmas Story" to become an official Lego set.

News outlets report that Jason Middaugh's small family project to recreate the house from the classic holiday film turned into a six-month undertaking. Middaugh says he and his family, who live in Marcellus, scoured the internet to find the 2,000 pieces needed to construct the home.

The Middaugh family included the character Ralphie in a bunny suit, a shipping container with a "fragile" sign and the notorious leg lamp.

Lego reviews set proposals when 10,000 people support a project on their special site. The Middaugh family's "A Christmas Story" set has received nearly 9,000 endorsements.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days