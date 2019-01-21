Family pet killed in morning house fire on Sherwood St.

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say an electric heater caused an early morning fire that killed a family's pet.

The incident was reported around 6:23 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Sherwood Street. At the scene, crews found fire coming from the rear of the house.

According to a news release, the fire started in a back bedroom. The owner of the home was able to get out safely, but the family dog died in the blaze.

The home received heavy fire and smoke damage.

Authorities say smoke detectors were present in the home.