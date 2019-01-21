52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family pet killed in morning house fire on Sherwood St.

3 hours 23 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 January 21, 2019 9:44 AM January 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say an electric heater caused an early morning fire that killed a family's pet. 

The incident was reported around 6:23 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Sherwood Street. At the scene, crews found fire coming from the rear of the house.

According to a news release, the fire started in a back bedroom. The owner of the home was able to get out safely, but the family dog died in the blaze.

The home received heavy fire and smoke damage.

Authorities say smoke detectors were present in the home. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days