$1,000 donation made to local anti-violence program in honor of Wayde Sims

BATON ROUGE - The family of slain LSU Basketball player Wayde Sims and a local youth basketball coach presented a substantial donation to a program aiming to help at-risk youth.

The $1,000 donation was made to TRUCE, a Baton Rouge-based non-profit that provides social services and job opportunities for youth and young adults ranging from the age of 14 to 24 years old. The organization is made up of elected officials and members of the District Attorney's office working to curb crime in the city.

District Attorney Hillar Moore, who serves as a board member of TRUCE, accepted the donation from Coach Jonathan Pixley and the Sims family on behalf of the program at the BREC Sportsplex.

Thank you very much Coach Pixley and the family of Wayde Sims for the $1,000 donation to the TRUCE program. We truly appreciate your support. #TRUCE ?? pic.twitter.com/VPMSPrObsf — Hillar C. Moore, III (@EBRDA) November 20, 2018

Sims was gunned down when he intervened in a fight near Southern University in September. The person who allegedly shot Sims, 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson, has since been arrested in his murder.