Family of student slammed by officer files lawsuit against school system, police
BRUSLY - The family member of a teen who was bodyslammed by police at a local middle school has filed a lawsuit against the school district and the two officers involved.
The lawsuit filed Thursday names the town of Brusly, the West Baton Rouge School Board, and officers Daniel Cipriano and Anthony Dupre as defendents. Those officers were indicted last month after school surveillance video captured the violent encounter they had with 14-year-old Isaiah Johnson.
Family members said Johnson was left bruised and bloodied after he was tackled to the ground in the school building's main office. They further alleged the school lied about the incident and had routinely mistreated the teen, whom the family says is medicated for behavioral problems.
