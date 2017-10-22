Family of slain Glen Oaks student questions his death

BATON ROUGE- One day after the death of Carl Lovely, family and friends told WBRZ they want justice.

Carl Lovely was found gunned down in a park near Glen Oaks High School late Thursday night. The family said they found the 17-year-old's belongings scattered around the park when they went searching for clues.

Lovely's mother, Leanne Mizell, told WBRZ she still can't believe her son is gone.

"I keep looking out my door thinking he's coming home, and he's not coming. He's never coming home," Mizell said.

But more than anything, Mizell said she wanted her questions answered.

"Somebody knows what happened to my baby and they just aren't saying anything," Mizell said. "I don't know what happened. I just wish somebody would say something."

Other members of Lovely's family are more outraged by his death. His twin sister Carla Lovely says she won't stop looking for clues until her brother's killer is behind bars.

"That's my twin. That's my brother at a park, shot in the back of the head. He should not be out of jail," Carla Lovely told WBRZ."I'm going to fight for him to never see life again, period."

Police are still investigating Lovely's death.