Family of slain Baton Rouge woman shares new details about her murder

BATON ROUGE- It's been about seven weeks since 29-year old Mai Nguyen was found gunned down inside her apartment in an apparent robbery.



Tonight, her family is releasing new details to WBRZ in hopes of finding her killer. Nguyen's father, Daniel said he gave his daughter $50,000 before her death. The two were working together repairing flood houses and flipping them. One home was purchased with about half of that money, but the rest of it was missing.



Daniel Nguyen said he sheds tears every night thinking about what happened to Mai. His wife found her unresponsive in her Lasalle Avenue Condo back in February. Autopsy results show she was shot twice in the head.



"It hurts," Daniel Nguyen said. "I cry every day. I want to have an answer who would want to hurt my daughter like that. Who would want to kill my daughter?"



Nguyen said following his daughter's death, the community shared with him the names of three suspects. He passed that information to investigators and in a shocking twist at least one of the men paid him a visit.



"Come by my store and wanted to talk about it," Nguyen recalled. "I refused to talk to him privacy {sic} because I'm scared for my life. I refuse to go with him."



Tonight, Baton Rouge Police said they are following leads.



"There are certain details to this case we are not at liberty to talk about at this time," L'Jean McKneely said. "I can tell you we are actively pursuing the information we've gotten."



Nguyen was a hip-hop music manager, and her family said she was loved by many.



Contact the Baton Rouge Police Department if you can help them solve this crime.