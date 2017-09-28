Family of missing LSU student to hold press conference

BATON ROUGE - A missing LSU student's family will hold a press conference Friday to update their ongoing search.

Nickelotte's family will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on the levee at the corner of River Road and Skip Bertman Drive.

Michael Nickelotte, Jr. was last seen leaving his LSU dorm room around 1 a.m. on September 18, LSU PD officials said. One of Nickelotte's roommates reported hearing the student's bedroom door open followed by the apartment's door. Nickelotte reportedly left without his cell phone, wallet, and car keys.

LSU Campus Police is working in connection with Florida-based KlaasKids Foundation Search and Rescue team. Last week, Nickelotte's father created a Facebook page to provide updates on the situation.

Nickelotte is described as being 6'1" with blue eyes and a close-cropped military style haircut.