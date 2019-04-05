68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family of missing boy was elated, then devastated by hoax

4 hours 5 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, April 05 2019 Apr 5, 2019 April 05, 2019 6:39 AM April 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - The family of an Illinois boy missing for eight years was initially elated by a report that suggested he might have been found.
 
Timmothy Pitzen vanished at age 6 in 2011, around the time his mother killed herself. So relatives were amazed to hear that a young man had been found wandering the streets of a Kentucky town. He told police he had been held captive for seven years and that he was Timmothy, now 14.
 
For a day and a half, relatives waited and hoped for a breakthrough.
 
Then on Thursday came devastating word from the FBI: DNA tests showed that the man was not Timmothy.
 
Authorities say the person making the claim was actually a 23-year-old ex-convict Brian Michael Rini who was recently released from an Ohio prison.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days