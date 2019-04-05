Family of missing boy was elated, then devastated by hoax

Photo: Associated Press

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - The family of an Illinois boy missing for eight years was initially elated by a report that suggested he might have been found.



Timmothy Pitzen vanished at age 6 in 2011, around the time his mother killed herself. So relatives were amazed to hear that a young man had been found wandering the streets of a Kentucky town. He told police he had been held captive for seven years and that he was Timmothy, now 14.



For a day and a half, relatives waited and hoped for a breakthrough.



Then on Thursday came devastating word from the FBI: DNA tests showed that the man was not Timmothy.



Authorities say the person making the claim was actually a 23-year-old ex-convict Brian Michael Rini who was recently released from an Ohio prison.