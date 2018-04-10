Family of local Marine killed in helicopter crash organizes legacy fund

CENTRAL - The family of a Marine who was killed last week in a helicopter crash has organized a legacy fund in honor of his memory.

Lance Cpl. Taylor Conrad, a former student-athlete at Central High School in East Baton Rouge Parish, tragically lost his life on April 3 during a training exercise near the US-Mexico border. Three other Marines were also killed.

Conrad's family describes him as being a "servant to his community," and someone passionate about serving those with special needs.

To recognize his selflessness towards others, Conrad's family has started a GoFundMe page with hopes of opening a memorial playground in his hometown.

"Please help us carry on Taylor's legacy with a donation toward those with special needs in the City of Central, Louisiana. We would like to open a memorial playground for those with special needs. By doing so we hope to bring the same joy to those with special needs as Taylor did. All funds will be donated by the family to the Central School System, and will be earmarked for Taylor's cause."



