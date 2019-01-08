75°
Family of Boy Scout killed by falling tree sues Scouts group

ATLANTA (AP) - The family of a 14-year-old Texas Boy Scout who was killed when a tree fell on his tent at a Georgia Scout camp is suing the Atlanta-area group overseeing Scouts programs.
  
News outlets report Elijah Knight's parents, Stephen and Courtney Knight, filed the wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in state court in Cobb County, where the Boy Scouts Atlanta Area Council is headquartered.
  
Elijah died in June. The suit says adults on the trip ignored weather warnings and failed to direct the Cypress boy and others to shelter.
  
Elijah's father, Stephen Knight, says in a statement that the family hopes safety improvements are made to protect other lives.
  
Council representatives weren't available for comment.
  
The Knights are asking for a jury trial and damages to be paid, but don't request a specific amount.

