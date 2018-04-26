68°
Latest Weather Blog
Family: Legendary musician Charles Neville died at 79
NEW ORLEANS- Family members say that Charles Neville, a founding member of the Neville Brothers Band and father of Charmaine Neville has died.
His brother Aaron Neville told WWL-TV that Charles, who had been sick for some time, died this morning at his home in Massachusetts.
Charles was 79 years old.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tight fit: Truck hauling shed fits past stalled 18-wheeler on MS River...
-
DOTD to hold second open house to address I-10 widening in EBR,...
-
FEMA and EBR Parish to buy several flooded homes
-
Donaldsonville video cameras assist Assumption homicide investigation
-
Deputies warn of scammers posing as utility workers in Ascension