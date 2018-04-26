70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family: Legendary musician Charles Neville dead at 79

2 hours 59 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 April 26, 2018 2:16 PM April 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- Family members say that Charles Neville, a founding member of the Neville Brothers Band and father of Charmaine Neville has died.

His brother Aaron Neville told WWL-TV that Charles, who had been sick for some time, died this morning at his home in Massachusetts.

Charles was 79 years old.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days