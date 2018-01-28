60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family gives student-athletes heart screenings to honor son

3 hours 21 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, January 28 2018 Jan 28, 2018 January 28, 2018 12:59 PM January 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio - An Ohio family has given 30 student-athletes free heart screenings in honor of their son who died from an undiagnosed heart condition after hockey practice.
  
Cleveland.com reports the 4Alec Foundation was named after Alec Kornet and hosted screenings for athletes from Brush High School's hockey and basketball teams. Each student underwent an electrocardiogram and an echocardiogram, known as a cardiac echo.
  
Funding for the screenings was covered by donations from Brush's student government association and mCore, a Columbus company that set up the screenings.
  
Alec played hockey and basketball at the Lyndhurst school before his death last Feb. 14. His mother, Stephanie Kornet, says the family plans to extend screenings to all student-athletes at the school.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days