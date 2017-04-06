Family gathers for private send-off of astronaut John Glenn

WASHINGTON - Family and invited guests have gathered at Arlington National Cemetery to say their final goodbyes to astronaut and Sen. John Glenn.



Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died Dec. 8 at age 95. He was mourned and celebrated at public events in his home state of Ohio at the time. Thursday's memorial was meant to be a more personal event for his wife and children and was closed to the public and news media.



The military provided a livestream of a portion of the graveside service. Glenn's widow, Annie, gave a Marine a kiss on the cheek after he presented her with the flag that had been draped over Glenn's casket.



A military trumpeter played "Taps" and mourners recited the 23rd Psalm as a steady rain fell.