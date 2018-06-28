84°
Family escapes Ontario St. house fire without injury

4 hours 13 seconds ago Thursday, June 28 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire on Ontario Street.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, firefighters saw visible flames coming from the house. The family that was home at the time, escaped the fire without injury.

According to a release, the house did have working smoke detectors. Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

