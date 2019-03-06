57°
Family escapes fire that destroyed home in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A family was able to escape fire that destroyed their home Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Fairfields Avenue near North Ardenwood Drive. Authorities say all five family members who were inside of the home made it out uninjured.
I’m here on Fairfields Avenue where Baton Rouge FD is working a house fire. Flames were still visible when I arrived about 10 mins ago @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/4HBUwr3x1g— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) March 6, 2019
Flames were seen coming through the roof of the home. Entergy was also called to the scene due to a power line being on the house.
A fire department spokesperson said the cause of the fire was electrical but didn't specify further.
Red Cross has been called to assist the victims.
