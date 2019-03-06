57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family escapes fire that destroyed home in Baton Rouge neighborhood

6 hours 23 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 March 06, 2019 8:44 AM March 06, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A family was able to escape fire that destroyed their home Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Fairfields Avenue near North Ardenwood Drive. Authorities say all five family members who were inside of the home made it out uninjured.

Flames were seen coming through the roof of the home. Entergy was also called to the scene due to a power line being on the house.

A fire department spokesperson said the cause of the fire was electrical but didn't specify further.

Red Cross has been called to assist the victims.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days