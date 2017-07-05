Family escapes burning home in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The American Red Cross is assisting a family of five after their house caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 9000 block of Pascagoula Dr. around 1 a.m. after a passerby noticed flames come from a house and awakened the family.

Two adults and three children were able to get out the house safely.

It took St. George firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the flames, but there's serious fire damage.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical.