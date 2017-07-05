79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family escapes burning home in Baton Rouge

1 hour 7 minutes 42 seconds ago July 05, 2017 Jul 5, 2017 Wednesday, July 05 2017 July 05, 2017 6:40 AM in News
Source: St. George Fire Department

BATON ROUGE - The American Red Cross is assisting a family of five after their house caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 9000 block of Pascagoula Dr. around 1 a.m. after a passerby noticed flames come from a house and awakened the family. 

Two adults and three children were able to get out the house safely.

It took St. George firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the flames, but there's serious fire damage.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days