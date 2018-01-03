32°
Family displaced after fireworks damage trailer on Victoria Drive
BATON ROUGE - Officials said a blaze that destroyed a family's trailer was caused by fireworks.
The fire occurred on Victoria Drive near Calumet Street around 7:45 p.m.
Baton Rouge Fire Department officials later confirmed the fire began after fireworks were lit somewhere near the trailer.
A family of four was displaced because of the damage to the trailer, according to officials.
