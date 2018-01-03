32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family displaced after fireworks damage trailer on Victoria Drive

2 hours 1 minute 48 seconds ago Wednesday, January 03 2018 Jan 3, 2018 January 03, 2018 9:25 PM January 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Officials said a blaze that destroyed a family's trailer was caused by fireworks.

The fire occurred on Victoria Drive near Calumet Street around 7:45 p.m.

Baton Rouge Fire Department officials later confirmed the fire began after fireworks were lit somewhere near the trailer.

A family of four was displaced because of the damage to the trailer, according to officials.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days