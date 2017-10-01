Family confirms death of missing LSU student

BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a body found near Nicholson Drive near Ben Hur Road is believed to be that of a missing LSU student.

Michael Nickelotte, Jr. was reported missing September 18 by family members. His roommate told investigators he heard Nickelotte's bedroom door close, followed by the front door of their apartment, around 1 a.m. Nickelotte reportedly left without his cell phone, wallet, and car keys.

In a post on the Finding Michael Nickelotte Jr. Facebook page, a person said the family had emailed her asking to send out a statement on their behalf: "It is with the deepest of sorrow that we have to inform you all that the remains of Michael Nickelotte, Jr. have been found. We must now begin the sorrowful process of honoring his short life with us and laying him to his eternal rest. The support all have shown over this difficult time has been heartfelt and inspirational. Please continue to hold us in your prayers so that we may get through this difficult time. Paulla, Kaitlin & Michael Nickelotte, Sr."

LSUPD confirmed a bike found on the scene belonged to Nickelotte.

Additional investigating will be performed to positively determine the remains belong to Nickelotte.

Deputies say they have no reason to believe foul play was involved. Hunters called in reports of a body found in an area near Nicholson Drive earlier Friday. Deputies said the student's family was notified of their investigation before releasing any information to the media.

