Family brings their green thumb to Rosedown plantation

ST. FRANCISVILLE- Even though it doesn't feel like it, fall is just two weeks away and the season brings with it harvests, and everything Pumpkin spice but one local family is bringing a time-tested tradition to West Feliciana Parish.

“It can be a challenge, I don't know where I'm going either, I've been lost a few times so far,” said Kacie Luckett.

Kacie Luckett still gets lost in her creation.

“We always find a way to get out,” said Luckett.

The Lucketts have been farming for years and this Fall they are bringing their green thumb to Rosedown plantation in St. Francisville.

“It hadn't been farmed in hundreds of years,” said Luckett.

In just a few weeks people of all ages will be making it through the rows and rows of corn they planted for a giant corn maze.

“It's always been my idea, and sometimes it's a good idea and sometimes not so much,” said Luckett.

It's an idea she pitched to her husband, Derek.

“I've been saying it for several years, probably ten years since we started farming, I wanted people to come out to our farm to show and educate them. He's supportive, but he's probably frazzled right now,” said Luckett.

By the time this corn maze opens up in the next couple weeks, it will have been a nearly year-long process for the Luckett family. 12 acres of corn grown in two directions all for this 10-acre maze.

“At first we thought 10 acres wasn't gonna be that much, but once you're walking through it, it's a good adventure,” said Luckett.

From seeds to stalks, a dream has become a reality for Kacie.

“It's been a long time coming and a lot of hard work,” said Luckett.

She hopes it'll be an amazing adventure for families for years to come

“Hopefully 10, 20 years from now you can bring your children, grandchildren, everybody out here,” said Luckett.

The Luckett corn maze and pumpkin patch officialy opens September 22nd.