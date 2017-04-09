Family and friends pack service for Chuck Berry

ST. LOUIS - Music legend Chuck Berry was remembered by friends and fellow musicians at his funeral Sunday.



People who played and worked with Berry as he built a career on hit songs such as "Johnny B. Goode" spoke emotionally about the 90-year-old who died last month.



Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss was among the crowd Sunday. He wasn't scheduled to speak but someone urged him to take the podium.



Simmons said Berry had a tremendous influence on him as a musician, and he worked to break down racial barriers through his music.



Former President Bill Clinton sent a letter that was read at the funeral by U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Clinton called Berry "one of America's greatest rock and roll pioneers."



Berry played at both of Clinton's presidential inaugurations.