Families, veterans pay respects on Memorial Day at Port Hudson National Cemetery

ZACHARY - Military veterans and their families came together to salute local soldiers on Memorial Day during a ceremony at the Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachary.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to the veterans buried there.



One veteran, 86-year old Bobby Snowden, served in the Korean War and lost several friends who also served.



"I can feel for them because they we're doing their part in trying to do something to make things better," Snowden said.



For American Legion State Vice Commander, Rickey Griffin, the service is personal. His grandfather, who served in the World War II is buried there.



"The ultimate sacrifice that he made in order for us to be free. The cost of freedom is never free and somebody had to make the ultimate sacrifice," Griffin said.



Thanks to some local Boy Scouts, flags are placed on every one of the 13,000 graves at the cemetery.The flags serve as a symbol that these fallen veterans are not forgotten.



"A lot of the grave sites get visited once a year and that's when our volunteers place a flag on them and that's kind of sad," Port Hudson National Cemetery Director, Maurice Roan, said.



The ceremony at Port Hudson is organized every year by the Local American Legion Post.