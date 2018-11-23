Families searching for perfect Christmas tree a day after Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - The Christmas spirit has taken hold in south Louisiana.

Many family traditions shape the day after Thanksgiving. For some it's finding a great price on Black Friday, while for others it's finding the perfect Christmas tree. And on Friday, Windy Hills tree farm was far from empty.

Some loaded trucks, while others scattered to every corner to skim through a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes to find that special tree. Lisa Peairs, the owner of the farm, says it's an annual tradition.

"It's busy, we call it Green Friday instead of Black Friday," Peairs said.

She says opening day is the most hectic time of the year and a time when they sell out fast.

"We will still be busy the first weekend, and we will be busy the second weekend. A lot of the times we sell out after two weekends," she said.

Families were spread out all over the farm Friday afternoon.

"We are looking for a 10-feet tall tree and we want the bottom to be straight," said Sydney Muncy, a young girl who was looking for a tree with her family.

Lisa says the business stemmed from her own excitement of tree hunting as a child.

"We would spend hours looking for a tree, so I always wanted to have a Christmas tree farm. It's kind of a dream come true," Lisa said .

Some like Emily Boyer came to Baton Rouge from Lafayette for Thanksgiving. They made today's shopping a family affair with relatives here.

"We have always gotten a real tree, and this year we all decided we were going to do it together," Emily said.

Christmas trees at Windy Hills start at $30 and go up from there based on height.