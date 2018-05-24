Families of 2 students killed in Parkland sue gun maker

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting are suing the maker and seller of the weapon used in the attack.

The families of Jaime Guttenberg and Alex Schachter say American Outdoor Brands and the Tactical Supply store are complicit in the use of an AR-15 style rifle to kill 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit also calls into question a 2001 Florida law that prohibits state and local governments from suing gun manufacturers if their products are used in unlawful ways. That law doesn't mention lawsuits by victims or their families.