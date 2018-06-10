Families hooked after license-free fishing weekend

BATON ROUGE - There may have been gray clouds in the sky, even raining at times, but that didn't stop families from taking advantage of a free fishing weekend.

"We've actually heard that fishing is better when it's raining, so it wasn't planned, but it's definitely helpful,” said Olivia Mack, who went fishing at Perkins Road Community Park Lake with her older brother, Carson.

“In my opinion fishing is the most useful of all sports, and I just really enjoy it,” said Carson.

The pair are two of many who are enjoying the sport Sunday at no cost. This weekend is the only time this year that it's okay to fish without a license in Louisiana waters. On June 30th, all fishing licenses will expire. So the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is trying to hook fishers in, luring them into renewing their license.

If you ask Brenda Jones, who’s been fishing off of Dalrymple for more than a decade, it’s working. She won't let renewing a license keep her from coming back.

“It’s real pleasant,” said Jones. “Everyone gets together and they just enjoy themselves.”

Licenses can be bought online at here. License sales help pay for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management through the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.