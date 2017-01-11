Latest Weather Blog
Families: forgiving church shooter doesn't mean sparing life
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The families of the nine black people killed and the three who survived a racist massacre inside a South Carolina church will get a chance to speak directly to the man convicted in the shooting.
A federal jury sentenced Dylann Roof to death Tuesday. But a judge has to formally accept the sentence today, even though he can't change it.
The families shattered by the June 17, 2015, shooting at Emanuel AME Church can speak at today's hearing, and they won't be limited to just answering the questions of prosecutors.
Roof had a chance to speak Tuesday before the jury deliberated a death sentence or life in prison. He didn't ask for his life to be spared. Instead, the 22-year-old avowed white supremacist told jurors he still feels like he had to kill the black worshippers.
