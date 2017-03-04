65°
Families aim to raise $50 million to search for Flight 370

Source: Associated Press
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - The families of those onboard missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 have launched efforts to raise at least $50 million to fund a private search as they mark the third anniversary of the plane's disappearance.

The nearly three-year search in the southern Indian Ocean was suspended Jan. 17 with no trace of the plane, which disappeared March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.

Jacquita Gomes, whose husband was a flight attendant on the plane, said Saturday that families have no choice but to take matters into their own hands. She said Flight 370 "should not go down in history books as a mystery."

Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said a final report on the plane's disappearance will be released this year.

