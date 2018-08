Familiar Tigers land on Coaches All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - LSU linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams were the lone first teamers for the Tigers to make the Southeastern Conference Coaches All-SEC team selected on Thursday.

Georgia led the way with 12 players on the preseason coaches All-Southeastern Conference teams.

Alabama had 10 All-SEC picks and Auburn had nine on the teams released Thursday.

LSU had three players on the second and third teams, guard Garrett Brumfield made the second team on offense, and defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence and safety Grant Delpit made the third team.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide had a league-high five first-team picks. That group includes left tackle Jonah Williams, center Ross Pierschbacher, tailback Damien Harris, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Mack Wilson.

Georgia's first-teamers included defensive backs Deandre Baker and J.R. Reed and placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

The SEC begins its 2018 season Thursday, Aug. 30 when Texas A&M plays host to Northwestern State on the SEC Network.