49°
Latest Weather Blog
False River closed due to high water
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Officials closed False River Friday afternoon because of high water.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury says the water level has reached 18 feet.
It will remain closed until the water subsides.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vehicle fire shuts down I-10 West on Basin Bridge
-
LSU Gymnastics to host season opener vs No. 8 Cal
-
Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses Restore Louisiana policies, government shutdown
-
Remington College picks up where Virginia College leaves off
-
Sheriff's office seizes 'Dukes of Hazzard' star's sprawling Livingston Parish property