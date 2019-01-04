49°
False River closed due to high water

Friday, January 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Officials closed False River Friday afternoon because of high water.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury says the water level has reached 18 feet.

It will remain closed until the water subsides.

