False fire alarm leads to evacuation at Disney World resort

1 hour 26 minutes 36 seconds ago May 14, 2017 May 14, 2017 Sunday, May 14 2017 May 14, 2017 11:54 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities say a Disney World resort was evacuated when a fire alarm was triggered that turned out to be false.

Fire officials say the Contemporary Resort was evacuated for a short time Saturday but a quick review of the systems at the hotel revealed that it was a false alarm.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Disney and Contemporary Resort officials had no comment.

The Contemporary opened in 1971 and is one of the original properties at Disney World. It includes about 400 guest rooms in its main building. It is perhaps best known for the monorail track that runs through the structure.

No injuries were reported.

