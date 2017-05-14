70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Falling tree limb kills man during Mother's Day barbecue in New Jersey

1 hour 39 minutes 2 seconds ago May 14, 2017 May 14, 2017 Sunday, May 14 2017 May 14, 2017 8:45 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Google Maps

PASSAIC - A falling tree limb has killed a man and injured several other people during a Mother's Day barbecue in New Jersey.

Police say lightning struck a tree Sunday evening in Passaic, causing a large tree limb to come crashing down.

Police say a 28-year-old man was killed and at least five other people were injured during the backyard barbecue. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. Police have not released the name of the man who was killed, pending notification of his family.

A fast-moving storm with strong winds and heavy rains was pounding the area at the time.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days